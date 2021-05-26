This would confirm reports in the Sydney Morning Herald three days ago, that listed Channel 10 and Paramount+ as the likely victors, but said Nine platform Stan was still in the hunt.

The deal is still unconfirmed by the sport's governing body, but it's likely that the A-League will now be fully broadcast on the Paramount subscription service. Paramount+ launches in Australia in August and will cost $9 per month to subscribe.

One game will be on 10s main FTA channel. Another will be on Bold. — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) May 25, 2021

Under the rumoured terms of the arrangement, Channel 10 will show one game free-to-air on a Saturday night and there may be another match shown on 10's subsidiary network, 10 Bold.

This may end up being a W-League fixture, with the APFCA very unlikely to separate the broadcast rights for both competitions. However, if this were the case, it would be a step back for W-League fans, who have previously enjoyed matches live on ABC's main channel, in partnership with the A-League.

Financial terms are still simply speculation, but that hasn't prevented a few shots in the dark.