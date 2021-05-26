Multiple sources are now claiming that broadcasting rights for the A-League have now been won by Channel 10, its US owner ViacomCBS, and its new streaming service Paramount+.
This would confirm reports in the Sydney Morning Herald three days ago, that listed Channel 10 and Paramount+ as the likely victors, but said Nine platform Stan was still in the hunt.
The deal is still unconfirmed by the sport's governing body, but it's likely that the A-League will now be fully broadcast on the Paramount subscription service. Paramount+ launches in Australia in August and will cost $9 per month to subscribe.
One game will be on 10s main FTA channel. Another will be on Bold.— Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) May 25, 2021
Under the rumoured terms of the arrangement, Channel 10 will show one game free-to-air on a Saturday night and there may be another match shown on 10's subsidiary network, 10 Bold.
This may end up being a W-League fixture, with the APFCA very unlikely to separate the broadcast rights for both competitions. However, if this were the case, it would be a step back for W-League fans, who have previously enjoyed matches live on ABC's main channel, in partnership with the A-League.
Financial terms are still simply speculation, but that hasn't prevented a few shots in the dark.
Channel 10 / paramount— Paul Aspros (@paulaspros) May 25, 2021
1. $32 million a year
2. $8m contra
3. 5 years
4. free to air TV game Saturday night on channel ten main station
5. Not able to bid for afl or nrl during period