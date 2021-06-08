Scotland's Daily Record is reporting that Muscat will not join Postecoglou at Celtic, contrary to Australian reports.

Current Celtic interim boss John Kennedy is expected to remain at the club as Postecoglou's assistant.

Both SEN and the Scottish Sun have reported that former Sint Truiden and Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat will join Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

Muscat has been out of a job since a disastrous spell at the Belgian Pro League club saw him sacked within half a season.

The former Rangers defender still has quite a reputation in Scotland, famously left out of Old Firm derbies due to his fiery temper and dangerous aggression.

The former Socceroos captain was previously Postecoglou's assistant at Melbourne Victory, before taking charge of the A-League giants and guiding the club to two championships.

Another of Postecoglou's former assistants, former Green Gully boss Papas has also been reported to be joining him at Celtic, after the Australian coach left Japanese third division side Kagoshima United for family reasons.

Papas was Postecoglou's assistant at Yokohama, but it's unclear where his personal life fits within the timing of Postecoglou's new move.

Postecoglou has reportedly agreed personal terms with Celtic and will link up with the Scottish Premier League giants before their July 5 training camp in Wales.

The former Socceroos boss will reportedly receive an exemption for his lack of UEFA Pro Licence due to his previously established international coaching credentials.