Brisbane have ended their disappointing A-League Men's campaign on a high with a 3-1 triumph over Sydney FC at Moreton Daily Stadium.

Brisbane Roar - Sydney FC

Brisbane beat Sydney 3-1 in the last A-League regular season match of 2021-22.

Roar finished the season eleventh in the ladder, Sydney FC eight.

It was the first time Sydney missed the finals in six years.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Goals from Alex Parsons, Juan Lescano and former Sydney player Luke Ivanovic secured the victory for the Roar on Tuesday after Max Burgess had opened the scoring for the visitors.

The win ends a six-game winless run for the second-last Roar and is also Brisbane's first win in nine games over Sydney FC.

"Great way to sign off at home for what's been a really tough year," Roar coach Warren Moon said.

"It's nice to obviously end on that note.

"We took some chances tonight which was good and goes to show with this team with the chances we can really create what we can do when we actually take them."

Defeat, meanwhile, creates unwanted history for the Sky Blues, who end the regular season outside finals for the first time in six years and having lost a club record six-straight matches on the back of their underwhelming Asian Champions League campaign.

In wet and windy conditions at Redcliffe, it was Sydney who took the lead in the 30th minute when Burgess was left unmarked inside the box to head home Anthony Caceres' cross from the left.

That goal sparked the hosts into life, however, with Parsons heading home himself from an Eli Adams cross in the 36th minute to almost immediately equalise.

Argentine forward Lescano then put the hosts in front with his sixth-goal of the campaign in the 40th minute.

Lescano spun past Ben Warland and combined with Jay O'Shea before charging into the area and firing home to ensure the Roar held a 2-1 lead at the break.

The goal also made Lescano the Roar's top scorer for the season.

Sydney coach Steve Corica turned to his bench at halftime, making a triple change at the break with Adam le Fondre, Trent Buhagiar and Liam McGing coming on in place of Warland, Patrick Wood and Elvis Kamsoba.

Despite the changes it was Brisbane substitute Ivanovic who extended the lead in the 67th minute, combining with Nikola Mileusnic before sidefooting past Tom Heward-Belle to stick the knife into his former team.

Sydney pushed for a way back into the game but Roar goalkeeper Jordan Holmes stood tall on multiple occasions to ensure it was Brisbane who ended the season on a winning note.

"Obviously the goalkeeper got man of the match, he made four or five good saves, but yeah, it's been the story of the season," Corica said.

"The boys are obviously exhausted. Playing every three days, travelling to Asia, just got back Wednesday, played Victory on Saturday and then backing up again today.

"They obviously need a massive rest but it's been the whole story of the season.

"We're not taking our chances and obviously starting to concede goals as well, which is not a good recipe."

More news can be found using this link.