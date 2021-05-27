Teague has been headhunted for some time by Mendes, who is arguably the most famous agent in world football.

Yesterday, Mendes' agency, Polaris Sports, officially announced to their 231,000 followers that they were now representing Teague on Instagram with the caption 'A new star is born'.

Mendes also represents the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho, and has previously worked as a club agent for Wolverhampton Wanderers, playing a huge role in the club's promotion to the Premier League and subsequent high finishes.

Teague currently plays for Portugese Primeira Liga club Famalicao, as a youth player. Only 19-years-old, he's yet to make an appearance for the senior team, but his value could skyrocket after he was named in the Olyroos squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Teague previously captained the Joeys in their strong Round of 16 campaign at the 2019 U/17 World Cup.