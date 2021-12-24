Hibernian had been approached by Saudi Arabian Pro-League club Al-Faisaly who were interested in buying the striker. However, the Edinburgh club rejected an offer of £500,000 ($927,000AUD) for Boyle.

According to the Daily Record, Hibernian's transfer chief Ian Gordon took the Boyle bid to the Scottish club's board who then turned it down. The club's chairman Ron Gordon will only accept to sell the Socceroo for a top-drawer bid. Had the club agreed to the transfer, Boyle would have had a considerable increase in salary.

Hibernian have recently appointed Shaun Maloney as head coach after the dismissal of Jack Ross earlier this month, with the new boss indicating he wants to strengthen the squad. Boyle had spoken earlier this month to the Record about his excitement about playing under Maloney as a manager:

“He is a big name, he’s done well with the Belgian national side.

"It’s a big name being attracted to the club which is great and those are the people you want to play under.

“I have never crossed paths with Shaun Maloney, I just watched a lot of him on telly when I was younger. I could learn a lot off him.

"He will have his own ideas and I’m sure if he does become the manager then everyone will be buying into what he wants to bring to the club.

“I have played under different managers and adapted to how they wanted to play which has been a positive. This will be no different.”

Maloney joined Hibernian after spending three years with the number one ranked Belgium national team where he worked alongside Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry.

Hibernian are currently fifth in the Scottish Premiership, twenty-two points behind first placed Rangers. Boyle is their highest goal scorer and is currently tied in fourth place for highest scorer in the league this season.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.