Segecic's announcement was caught by an eagle-eyed fan at Ibrox stadium, who noticed the 17-year-old's photo come up at the stadium during training and then saw the young Aussie walk on to the pitch.

The ceremony was presumably part of the club's announcement media launch, however as of yet Rangers is still to formally announce the signing.

Segecic is one of Australia's most promising young midfielders and will likely join the highly-rated Rangers academy under coach Craig Mulholland, as he looks for first-team opportunities under one of the finest midfielders in history, Steven Gerrard.

Segecic previously trialled at Ajax and spent time playing in Croatia, in addition to making his way through the Sydney academy system.

