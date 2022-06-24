It is a homecoming of sorts for former A-League midfielder Ryan Strain, who has made a move to Scotland joining Premiership side St. Mirren FC.

Australian Ryan Strain has signed with Scottish side St. Mirren Football Club.

The former A-League winger joined the side from Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

Strain follows in the steps of his grandad who also played for the Saints.

25-year old English-born Australia Ryan Strain has signed with St Mirren Football Club. Strain had played with Maccabi Haifa this past season,. He had joined the Israeli club from A-League side Adelaide United with whom he made his professional debut in 2017.

His move to Scotland will be a homecoming of sorts. Strain's grandfather Gerry Baker played for the club from 1958 to 1960, winning the Scottish Cup with the Saints, and is a member of the St Mirren Hall of Fame.

"Everyone says it's written in the stars," Ryan told stmirren.com.

"It means the world especially to my mum and her side of the family. It probably hasn't really sunk in yet. They couldn’t believe it and I’m just buzzing to be here.

"Growing up they were massive St Mirren fans because grandad made them. My grandad told me a lot of stories and I was very proud of him.

"I was reading a lot of stuff in the stadium and looking at the pictures and just seeing what he did at St Mirren. Seeing him on the Hall of Fame wall is amazing and hopefully I can continue that legacy for the club.

"My mum and dad will try to get here for the first game and we are still close with my grandad's brother's [Joe Baker] family.

"As soon as I found out St Mirren was interested I was straight on the plane. I can’t wait to put the shirt on and show the fans what I can do."

Strain has signed a two year deal with St. Mirren. He becomes the latest Australian to make a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Kye Rowles signed with Heart of Midlothian earlier this month, joining fellow Aussies Cameron Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson already signed with the Jambos. Olyroo Lewis Miller likewise signed with a Premiership side this month, joining rivals Hibernian.

Of course the most famous Australian in Scotland is Celtic FC manager Ange Postecoglou who recently added former Socceroo Harry Kewell to his coaching staff.

