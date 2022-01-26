Liverpool's Sadio Mane has scored the key goal while possibly concussed as Senegal beat nine-man Cape Verde 2-0 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations last eight.

Mane struck in the 63rd minute in Bafoussam on Tuesday, six minutes after goalkeeper Vozinha had been dismissed for initiating an accidental but sickening clash of heads between the pair.

Cape Verde had kept Senegal at bay despite playing with 10 men since Patrick Andrade's 21st-minute red card.

Mane curled home a lovely shot to break the deadlock, but played no further part in the game, being substituted before the resumption as he was obviously groggy.

Senegal could not relax, however, until the 92nd-minute when Bamba Dieng scored their second on the counter-attack as Cape Verde chased an improbable equaliser.

"It was a difficult game because Cape Verde were very organised," said Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly. "It was even more difficult after the first red card as they really ran around a bit but we can be happy we did the job."

Senegal's next opponents are either Mali or Equatorial Guinea, who play on Wednesday.

The Lions of Teranga are yet to concede a goal in four matches but are struggling to score and will hope Mane is fit for the quarter-final.

He scored their only goal in three group matches and again was their main threat, also hitting the post in the opening minutes.

Following his departure Senegal found it hard to create chances even after Andrade was sent off for going over the top on Pape Gueye. An initial yellow card was upgraded to red after the intervention of the VAR.

Cape Verde survived without much alarm until Vozinha was also dismissed.

Mane ran onto a long kick from goalkeeper Edouard Mendy only to met by Vozinha rushing from his area at the other end. Mane got to the ball first but their heads clashed. After a VAR check Vozinha was sent off as he received treatment at the side of the pitch.

It was the seventh red card in the five knock-out ties to date.

Marcio Rosa, who plays in the Portuguese third tier, took his place and was soon beaten by Mane, though this also required a look at the pitchside monitor.

Once ahead Senegal completed a nervous victory but will need to improve to win the competition for the first time.

Mane later posted a photo on Facebook of him and Vozinha together and smiling at the hospital, with the words: "Everything is good. Thank you to everyone for the messages!" The Senegal star was sitting upright in his hospital bed, with Vozinha standing alongside

In Tuesday's evening match, Morocco came from behind to beat Malawi 2-1 at Yaounde's Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

Malawi, through to the knockout stages for the first time, took a shock lead in the seventh minute when Gabadinho Mhango cut in from the left to fire a spectacular long-range effort into the top corner.

However, the Flames - minnows at 129th in the FIFA rankings - were pegged back as Youssef En-Nesyri headed in an equaliser during first-half stoppage-time.

Morocco completed the turnaround with 20 minutes left when Achraf Hakimi converted another superb free-kick to send his team through to a quarter-final against either Egypt or Ivory Coast.

The African Cup action continued a day after a crush outside the stadium at the Cameroon-Comoros last 16 game left eight people dead and seven others in a serious condition, throwing a shadow over the rest of thetournament.

There was a moment's silence at both games Tuesday and some players wore black armbands.

- with PA