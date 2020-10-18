A-League clubs Western Sydney Wanderers, Sydney FC and Macarthur Bulls have signed a whopping 10 players from storied NPL NSW club Marconi Stallions.
The historical former NSL powerhouses, famed for an academy that has produced countless Socceroos and even one of the greatest strikers of all time, Christian Vieri, have been pillaged this offseason.
According to the Fairfield City Champion, Marconi has had 10 players sign deals with A-League clubs for next year.
Michael Di Maria, Andre Parkes, Kallen Utan, Joey Banza, Antonio Arena, Zoran Botic and Thomas Lopez will join the Western Sydney Wanderers in 2021.
Two players - Tristan Arrarte and Danilo Mizdrak - have accepted offers to join Sydney FC and goalkeeper Luka Cukar will join new A-League club Macarthur FC.
"Our role is to develop kids and create a pathway for them to go on to the next level," Marconi Stallions head coach Peter Tsekenis said.
"We are providing players with a stepping stone to progress and won't hold anyone back."
These signings are yet to be confirmed by the A-League squads themselves and many will likely be scholarships (and thus aren't in FTBL's final squads list yet)