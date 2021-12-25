The 56th edition of the Kuwait Amir Cup was held on December 21, 2021. The cup is the last football competition held in the calendar year and considered by some to be Kuwait's most valuable cup. It turned out to be Socceroo Ryan McGowan's first honour with his new club.

This year's final was between Kuwait SC and Al Qadsia with McGowan representing Sporting Club. McGowan had joined Kuwait SC prior to the start of their 2021-22 season after two seasons with Sydney FC.

Like many finals, this one was a closely contested one with a single goal marking the difference between both sides. Congolese international Dieumerci Mbokani scored for the Socceroos' team in the 27th minute of play. It was Kuwait SC's 15th time winning this particular trophy.

Congratulations to former Dundee defender @rmcgowan89 on winning the Emir Cup with Kuwait SC 🇰🇼 pic.twitter.com/zwQ5SouGKZ — Dens Park Choir 🇨🇵 (@DensParkChoir) December 22, 2021

Winning the Amir Cup has automatically qualified Kuwait SC for the Kuwait Super Cup, where they will meet the winner of the Kuwait Premier League.

At present Kuwait SC are second in the ladder in the KPL, with only Kazma ahead of them by one point. They next play this first ranked side on Boxing Day.

Internationally, the Socceroo most recently represented Australia against Kuwait in their World Cup Qualification match in June. He has since been called in by Graham Arnold during the last three international breaks but has been an unused substitute.

