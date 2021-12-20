The Socceroo first signed with the Serbian SuperLiga club in July 2018. While he spent the first half of the 2018-19 season with the Balkan club, he was then sold to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal during the northern hemisphere winter break.

The Saudi club then sold him back to Red Star six months ahead of the 2019-20 season. Degenek would become a regular starter in the next two years with Belgrade.

However, according to Republic Portal Srpkog Telegraph and Meridian Sport, Degenek is rumoured to be once again leaving the club during the current northern hemisphere winter break.

The Telegraph goes on to state that Degenek has been "written off" at Red Star, a statement echoed by Meridian who say that he is now passed over for centre-backs Strahinja Eraković and Radovan Pankov.

Unlike, last year when he made regular starting appearances for the side, the defender has been on the bench for more than half of Belgrade's games during the start of this season.

With the recent injury to fellow Australian Harry Souttar last month, who is expected to take six to ninth months minimum to recover, there is an opportunity for Degenek to try to better cement his place in the Socceroos back line. Regular playing time at club level is integral to this.

Red Star Belgrade itself is not having the best of seasons, by club standards. It garners nearly half the support of fans in Serbia, but at present is five points behind leaders Partizan in the SuperLiga. The Telegraph also reports that internal conflicts are present within the side.

Should Degenek depart, he would be the second high profile Red Star player to leave mid season. Club captain Milan Borjan has requested to be released from Belgrade, with the MLS reported to be his likely destination.

Degenek for his part is not reported to have officially requested a transfer or release from the Balkan club. Both Telegraph and Meridian state his old club Al Hilal is the likely target should he depart, a rumoured destination in part fuelled by Degenek himself.

The Socceroo has praised and thanked his former club on his Instagram and Twitter on three different occasions in the last month. The most recent was a Twitter post this last weekend.

Forever grateful for the chance. Loved it and Iâ€™ll always call @Alhilal_EN home 💙âš½ï¸ keep up the fight for the championship you will be champions 💙âš½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/BwezLEfP9e — MiloÅ¡ Degenek (@milosdegenek45) December 18, 2021

Red Star Belgrade played their last autumn match last Thursday. They resume play for the second half of the season in February 2022.

