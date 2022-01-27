Degenek arrives in the United States as a free agent, signing with the club this week. The 27-year old Socceroo stated his desire to remain fit and prolong his career as part of his motivation for the American club switch.

Milos Degenek signing

The Socceroo signed with MLS side Columbus Crew this week.

He recently left Red Star Belgrade this last month.

Degenek arrives at the Crew with a decade of professional play under his belt.

More news on Aussies Abroad can be found on FTBL.

The Australian international was most recently with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade. He announced his departure from Red Star in early January, taking to twitter to state his move to a "new chapter."

While he had been linked with other European clubs, including Austrian side LASK, he ultimately chose a move to the American Major League Soccer. The Columbus Crew announced the signing of the Socceroo earlier this week.

Speaking to ESPN, Degenek outlined his reasons for the American switch.

"Because the World Cup is on this year I want give myself the best possible chance to stay fit, and obviously to prolong my career as well," he told the publication.

"To go somewhere where it's a fit and healthy environment.

"Where I've got the best support around me to give me the best possible chance to go to the World Cup and the best possible chance to play well for our country.

"That probably helped me a bit decide on where I'm going to play in the future."

His new club echoed his statements, with Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko stating the following during the signing announcement.

“Milos is a center back who brings championship experience and leadership to our squad.

“In addition to winning domestic and continental titles at the club level, Milos has earned valuable experience with the Australian national team, including the 2018 World Cup.

"We believe his attributes will serve him well in our league and look forward to seeing him make an impact in our team.”

Degenek joins the Crew on a two-year contract, which finishes at the end of the 2023 MLS season. The contract has options for the club to extend for 2024 and 2024. He will occupy an international roster slot on the Crew's roster.

The 27-year old could make his debut for Columbus next month. The Crew start their season at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps on February 26, 2022.

In the interim Degenek has been selected for the upcoming Socceroos AFC Third Round World Cup qualification matches against Vietnam and Oman, taking place this week.

PLUS... Absent Arnold will have final say on Socceroos selection for crunch clash Stand-in Socceroos chief Rene Meulensteen says Covid-hit head coach Graham Arnold remains an omnipotent, if disembodied, presence - and will have the final say on team selection for Thursday night’s vital World Cup qualifier against Vietnam.

PLUS... Last Socceroos World Cup home qualifier location confirmed Football Australia have confirmed the location of the Socceroos Matchday 9 of the AFC Third Round World Cup taking place in March.

More Socceroos news can be found on their website.