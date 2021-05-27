The former Sparta Rotterdam fullback has had a tough journey to this stage, battling through the Dutch lower tiers into the Eredivisie, and now battling through League One into The Championship.

He's one step away from the lucrative English second tier after scoring in Blackpool's last semi-final. The club now take on Lincoln City at Wembley in the promotion playoff on 31 May.

But first his Blackpool side have to beat their own inner demons, after Lincoln came from behind twice to beat them this season.

“It’s a chance to play at Wembley, and our goal is to be successful at Wembley," Dougall told the club.

"The only disappointment is that only 10,000 fans are allowed inside, so it won’t be a normal Wembley experience, but that’s better than last season’s play-offs when there were no fans.

“It’s a play-off final, so obviously it’ll be tough. We’ve not beaten Lincoln this season and it’s up to us to change that.

"We’ve been in winning positions in both those games and to draw and lose them has been frustrating. We know the quality we have in the squad if we show up."

After that, it's all about winning his first Socceroos cap for Dougall, who has been called up for squads before and was previously in line for a cap before he broke his leg - famously playing on through the injury for then-club Barnsley.

“To get called up for the national team is special,” the 28-year-old continued. “I’ve got a chance to win a cap.

"I’m still uncapped, but I’ve been called up a few times. Hopefully I can get on the pitch and earn a cap because that will be special.

“We haven’t had a game as a national team for 18 months so it will be great for all the boys selected to finally put on the shirt and represent the country again.”