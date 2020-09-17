Cahill announced his son's signing for Leganes on Instagram, where he'll begin playing for the U/18s.

Leganes will play in the Spanish Segunda Division next season, after being relegated from La Liga last season after finishing 18th.

"Congratulations my man," Cahill wrote.

"(Kyah) signing for the under 18s academy Leganes. So proud of my son for always doing the small things right and working tirelessly to understand the dedication to get to where he is today.

"This is just the beginning of a long road of ups and downs. Main thing is to enjoy playing this beautiful game."