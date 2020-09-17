Cahill announced his son's signing for Leganes on Instagram, where he'll begin playing for the U/18s.

Leganes will play in the Spanish Segunda Division next season, after being relegated from La Liga last season after finishing 18th.

Sydney reject 50% A-League wage cut reports

Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend has rejected reports that the club are withholding 50% of its player wages until the PFA sign a new CBA agreement.

Scottish giants sign Sydney FC midfielder: Report

Scottish giants Rangers have signed Sydney FC midfielder Adrian Segecic according to Scottish media reports.

Players give A-League clubs two week deadline to pay wages

The Australian footballers' players union, the PFA, have given A-League clubs a two-week deadline to pay their wages before they take legal action, according to News Corp.

"Congratulations my man," Cahill wrote.

"(Kyah) signing for the under 18s academy Leganes. So proud of my son for always doing the small things right and working tirelessly to understand the dedication to get to where he is today. 

"This is just the beginning of a long road of ups and downs. Main thing is to enjoy playing this beautiful game."

'No one was giving me answers': Stars escaping A-League 'nightmare'

The latest and greatest A-League star to exit to the Indian Super League, Wellington Phoenix's Steven Taylor, says COVID cutbacks spoiled his A-League career.
A-League players reject clubs' CBA offer

The A-League clubs and the PFA are yet to settle on a new collective bargaining agreement, after the players rejected the clubs' proposal on Tuesday.
'Never thought I'd see Hulk hugging Mooy': Socceroo scores chip on Shanghai debut

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy wasted no time notching his first goal within 25 minutes of his Shanghai SIPG debut in the Chinese Super League this morning.
Newcastle first A-League club to reject standing-down players

Newcastle Jets have become the first A-League club to publicly confirm they won't stand-down any of their players after CBA negotiations between the A-League clubs and PFA broke down.