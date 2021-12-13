For the second Scottish Premiership matchday in a row, Socceroo Tom Rogić has proven invaluable to Ange Postecoglou and Celtic, this time clinging the win for the Glaswegian club.

Socceroos in the Scottish Premiership

Rogić once again scored for Celtic, a week after his wonder goal against Dundee United.

In a post-match interview, the Socceroo's teammate Josip Juranovic compared him to Messi.

A number of other Australians featured in the Scottish Premiership matchday 18.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

It was just last week that Tom Rogić scored a wonder goal, weaving through four Dundee United players before shooting the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring. Celtic FC would go on to win the match 3-0.

Rogić once again scored this week for the Hoops, with his first half injury time goal securing the win for Celtic. During a post match interview, Rogić's teammate Josip Juranovic could not hide his admiration for his Australian teammate.

"Ya for me he is little Messi. He is a bit taller than the original but there’s only one big Messi, he can be the little one!"

The Croat added with regards to his teammate: "He’s so good. He’s one of the best players I have played with at club level. He’s in top form this season and that can only be good for us.

“We see it in training but I always make sure he’s in my team. He knows how to pick the sides. You look at his technique. He’s so tall but it’s unbelievable. He’s the main man for us.

"I didn’t know too much about him before I came here. I knew he’d been here a long time but I was wondering why because he was so good. He enjoys it here and he’s a legend.”

🚨 Tom Rogic winner alert 🚨



And it's as well worked as you'd expect from an Ange Postecoglou side.



Injury-ravaged Celtic keep up the pressure on league leaders rangers with another important win.#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/VN7CdrBPLw — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 12, 2021

Elsewhere in the Scottish Premiership, Olyroo Cameron Devlin played in Heart's clash against Rangers. The Edinburgh club fell to their Glaswegian opposition 2-0. Devlin, who has cemented his spot in the Hearts starting line-up, played all 86 minutes. Hearts are third in the Scottish Premiership ladder.

Devlin's U-23 teammate Ashley Maynard-Brewer played 90 minutes in goal for Ross County against Dundee FC. The Aussie goalkeeper made a number of interceptions including a first half stop that kept his team in the game. Ross County came back from behind in the second half and won 3-2. They are twelfth in the premiership.

Socceroo Martin Boyle also played 90 minutes this past round, with his team Hibernian being held to a 1-1 draw by Matthew Millar's St. Mirren. The draw continued Hibernian's slide down the Scottish Premiership to seventh in the league with St. Mirren falling to ninth.

Hibernian have a mid-week match against Dundee FC before the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic this upcoming weekend.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.