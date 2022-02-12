Connor Chapman has returned to Australian soil, joining the A-League's Brisbane Roar after several years playing abroad in Korea. The midfielder hopes it can serve as a springboard to the Socceroos.

Brisbane Roar have signed Connor Chapman to their A-League Men's side.

Chapman has spent the last four years playing in Korea.

The former Olyroos and Joeys captain's A-League return was six months in the making.

Brisbane have added to the A-League squad, signing Connor Chapman to a multi-season contract. The new addition will add versatility to Roar's side, Chapman being able to play defensive midfielder, centre-back and right-back.

Chapman will also add experience to the A-League side. The 27 year old made his professional debut ten years ago in Australia, aged 17. The midfielder originally debut for Newcastle Jets in 2012.

After three seasons with Jets he moved to Melbourne City, and stayed before moving to Korean K League 1 side Incheon United in 2017 followed by KL1 side Pohang Steelers in 2018. He then returned to Australia and joined Western United in their inaugural A-League Men's season before leaving again t join KL2 side Daejeon Hana. He spent spent last season with K1L club FC Seoul.

This third stint in the A-League will see be his first with Brisbane. However, Chapman will not be completely unfamiliar to the squad, reuniting with former teammates Corey Brown and Scott Neville.

Chapman and Brisbane Roar head Coach Warren Moon started discussions for a return to the A-League six month's ago, Moon having had a long-term interest in the Australian midfielder.

“I originally spoke to Warren about six months ago, to potentially come up here for the start of the season,” said Chapman to Brisbane Roar during his signing.

“Warren did really well last year with the squad and that gave me confidence that if I was able to come up here I would be able to progress my career.

“He’s obviously a very good coach and while maybe this season things haven’t gone the team’s way yet, I think potentially one or two players could change that.

“All the boys have been really welcoming and it’s a great feeling around the team.”

Moon echoed Chapman's statements when discussing the successful signing:

“Connor is a really well-rounded player who brings a lot of great attributes, both in terms of his on-field ability and his general character,” the Head Coach said.

“We look forward to bringing him up to speed as soon as we can and I have no doubt he will integrate well with the group.”

In this third sting in the A-League, Chapman is very clear about his goals with Roar and his Socceroos ambitions:

“I do still have hunger for that (the Socceroos)," said Chapman to 10 News First Queensland.

"Right now I just need to focus on doing well for the Brisbane Roar.

"But it is definitely still on my mind that it is something I want. I am only 27."

Roar have signed Chapman to a 18-month contract. The new addition will not be available for Brisbane's upcoming clash against Macarthur according to 10 News.

