Susnjar, who only has a single-cap for the national team - a horror 4-0 loss on debut to Norway - but still came within a whisker of Bert van Marwijk's 2018 World Cup squad, joins from K-League outfit Busan I Park.

The 25-year-old has spent most of his career in the Czech Republic with Teplice and Mlada Boleslav, which originally drew van Marwijk's interest, but he has since fallen off the national radar.

Najjar has been one of the most highly-touted prospects in the A-League for two seasons now and will likely find more game time at the Bulls. Whether the move for Najjar is permanent or a loan remains to be seen.

The A-League newcomers are forming a heavy focus around attracting young fringe Australians from Europe and the A-League and combining them with established Australians, with English striker Matt Derbyshire the only international so far.

Socceroos Adam Federici, Mark Milligan, Tommy Oar and Ivan Franjic, as well as Australian youth internationals Milislav Popovic, Nick Suman and Denis Genreau finish the Bulls' list so far.

Two football federations under fire over handling of grassroots racism incidents

Football SA and Football NSW are both currently involved in stoushes over their respective handling of racism incidents at grassroots football matches.

Four Socceroos set to star in Europa League

Four Socceroos are set to star in this season's Europa League after Milos Degenek's Red Star Belgrade side sealed qualification overnight.

Socceroo scores, assists against Spurs in nine-goal thrillfest

Socceroos striker Nikita Rukavytsya scored against Tottenham Hotspur overnight but couldn’t prevent his Maccabi Haifa side getting steamrolled 7-2 in the Europa League.

Socceroo Mabil to face Liverpool in epic Champions League group

Socceroos star winger Awer Mabil is set to take his UEFA Champions League dream to the next level after FC Midtjylland drew Liverpool, Ajax and Atalanta in Group D.

Two Adelaide A-League stars set for England, France moves

A-League side Adelaide United are set to lose two of their best young players, Lachlan Brook and Mohamed Toure, to English and French clubs respectively.

'Instrumental' Adelaide A-League star joins Greek club

Adelaide United star Paul Izzo has been sold to Tony Popovic's Greek club Xanthi FC for an undisclosed sum.

Ireland striker set for third A-League spell

Perth Glory fan-favourite and 30-cap Ireland international striker Andy Keogh is set to rejoin the WA club for his third spell in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Victory snatch 'extremely proud' Brisbane A-League goalkeeper

Melbourne Victory have completed the signing of Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Max Crocombe on a one-year deal.

Two more A-League defenders set for Indian moves

Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners are set to lose defenders Scott Neville and Dylan Fox to Indian Super League clubs.

Aussie youngster stars in penalty shootout win in England

Ashley Maynard-Brewer was Charlton Athletic’s penalty hero after saving two spot kicks against Brighton U21s in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday.

Socceroos defender seals Turkish loan

Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor have signed Socceroos veteran Aziz Behich on a one-year loan from giants Istanbul Basaksehir.