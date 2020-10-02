Susnjar, who only has a single-cap for the national team - a horror 4-0 loss on debut to Norway - but still came within a whisker of Bert van Marwijk's 2018 World Cup squad, joins from K-League outfit Busan I Park.

The 25-year-old has spent most of his career in the Czech Republic with Teplice and Mlada Boleslav, which originally drew van Marwijk's interest, but he has since fallen off the national radar.

Najjar has been one of the most highly-touted prospects in the A-League for two seasons now and will likely find more game time at the Bulls. Whether the move for Najjar is permanent or a loan remains to be seen.

The A-League newcomers are forming a heavy focus around attracting young fringe Australians from Europe and the A-League and combining them with established Australians, with English striker Matt Derbyshire the only international so far.

Socceroos Adam Federici, Mark Milligan, Tommy Oar and Ivan Franjic, as well as Australian youth internationals Milislav Popovic, Nick Suman and Denis Genreau finish the Bulls' list so far.