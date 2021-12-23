Most recently on loan at top flight Cypriot side PAEEK from First Division rivals Apolllon Limassol, Amini, 28, has endured a torrid 15 months and will welcome a fresh A-League start in his home town, and the opportunity to reboot his Socceroos prospects.

Amini was officially released by Apollon on Wednesday - paving the way for the Sky Blues to pounce - just six months after joining the Cypriots on a two-year deal.

He was unable to make an appearance for either Apollon or PAEEK on the Mediterranean island, and will view his move to Sydney on a short-term contract as a potential turning point after the most challenging period in his career.

The Central Coast Mariners product - who has eight Socceroos caps - has spent the best part of the last 11 years in Europe, Germany and Denmark predominantly.

As with Brattan - out for the year with a torn ACL - Amini suffered knee issues of his own and underwent surgery in Sydney to correct the issue before his ill-fated switch to Cyprus.

All that came after his $2 million move from AGF Aarhus to Turkish outfit Ankaragucu soured when the Super Lig club back-flipped on the deal in August 2020, refusing to honour his contract and leaving a distraught Amini in limbo.

If he can prove his fitness, Amini can expect to make his debut - most likely in the number six role vacated by Brattan - as early as Sydney's A-League Men trip Western United on January 7, 2022.

Sydney turned to Amini after an ambitious gambit to land Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy on loan from Chinese Super League powerhouse Shanghai Port failed to bear fruit.

Steve Corica's side have endured a difficult start to the season - their 2-1 victory over Wellington their first of the campaign.

However, Corica will be looking for Amini to draw on the experience garnered in the youth set up at Borussia Dortmund and senior ranks in the Danish Superliga at Randers and then AGF to help spearhead a New Year renaissance.

A further boost for Corica is Amini’s ability to play as a six, eight or even a number ten.

