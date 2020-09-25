Fringe Socceroos striker Mitch Duke scored a bullet header to give Al-Taawoun a 1-0 win against Al Duhail in their Asian Champions League group match.
Duke's goal helps address a horror start to his Al Taawoun career after he rifled in the header despite a heavy head bandage from an earlier knock.
His Saudi club were on the end of a 6-0 hammering in their last group match against Sharjah, to compliment their dual 1-0 losses to Iranian giants Perspolis that welcomed Duke to the club.
Due to the strange ACL season this campaign affected by COVID19, Al Taawoun's group have now finished their stage, with Duke's club eliminated, while A-League sides are less than halfway through.
With the Saudi Pro League also finished and Al Taawoun set to exit their ACL campaign at the group stage by finishing third, Duke is now likely to have some time off before their next match.
