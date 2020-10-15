Robinson has impressed since landing on Australian shores recording seven wins and three draws in his first 11 games in charge in the A-League.



The former Welsh international arrived at the Wanderers Centre of Football in Blacktown to immediately begin preparations for the season ahead and will take responsibility for all recruitment and management of the club’s A-League program.



Former Scottish international Kenny Miller will join Robinson at the Wanderers as a first-team assistant coach.



The pair have a long-history together following stints at Wolverhampton Wolves from 2001 and Vancouver White Caps where Robinson got his start as a head coach in 2013.



Wanderers Chairman Paul Lederer said Robinson’s appointment was a significant step in improving the club’s on field fortunes.



“Carl is a fantastic individual, with high ideals and values for football and developing his playing group,” said Lederer.



“There is an absolute need for this club to perform strongly, a strong Wanderers on the field means a strong A-League.



“In Carl Robinson we have a leader who understands the league, what our club values most and is determined to bring us the success we crave on the field and in the development of our future players and leaders.”



Carl Robinson said he was excited by the opportunity in front of him.



“Sometimes in football you get an opportunity too good to turn down,” said Robinson.



“This is a fantastic football club, a big club in the A-League and one that has set the foundations to be very successful.



“There is an expectation of winning that is clear and that is what I am here to do - have success on the pitch and create a pathway for our future players at the club.



Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas said that Robinson has impressed immensely and is looking forward to working with the club’s new head coach.



“Carl has a great track record both here and in the MLS, his knowledge and passion for the game is inspiring and he comes with a great attitude that will be well-received by our amazing members and fans,” said Tsatsimas.



“Once we realised Carl was potential option we moved quickly to bring him in as we have had only highly positive reports on him as a coach and as a leader of men.



“Carl will be responsible for all A-League first-team duties including player retention, development and recruitment.



“With a strong and knowledgeable support staff behind him and an outstanding Academy system underpinning the future of our club, Carl has a wonderful opportunity ahead and we look forward to working with him to achieve our collective goals on and off the pitch.”