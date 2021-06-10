Labelled a "superstar" by the Australasian Football Academy, the Australian striker from Sydney's north shore signed a professional three-year deal with the club in February this year.

He joined Roma after he was let go by the Western Sydney Wanderers and has been a revelation over the last two months, scoring against Genoa, Atalanta and Fiorentina before his strike against Milan.

The 187 centimetre striker, who can also reportedly play in midfield, has now made 14 appearances for Roma's U/18 side in Italy's national U/18 league this season.

The Italian national team has already come knocking for Volpato after watching him play for Roma, with Volpato acknowledging their interest to SBS earlier this year, saying Football Australia had yet to make contact.