Labelled a "superstar" by the Australasian Football Academy, the Australian striker from Sydney's north shore signed a professional three-year deal with the club in February this year.

He joined Roma after he was let go by the Western Sydney Wanderers and has been a revelation over the last two months, scoring against Genoa, Atalanta and Fiorentina before his strike against Milan.

The 187 centimetre striker, who can also reportedly play in midfield, has now made 14 appearances for Roma's U/18 side in Italy's national U/18 league this season.

The Italian national team has already come knocking for Volpato after watching him play for Roma, with Volpato acknowledging their interest to SBS earlier this year, saying Football Australia had yet to make contact.

Former Victory A-League star released by Bundesliga club

Former Melbourne Victory A-League winger Christian Theoharous has been released by Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach.

Socceroo joins Oxford United for 'best football of my career'

Fringe Socceroos midfielder Ryan Williams has joined League One promotion challengers Oxford United on a two-year deal.

Postecoglou loses to fourth-tier club in shocking night for Aussies in Japan

Incoming Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Montedio Yamagata manager Peter Cklamovski were both knocked out of the Japanese Emperor's Cup in a poor night for the Aussie coaches.

Aussies land Juventus, Celtic, Scottish national team coaching jobs in single week

Australian coach Joe Montemurro has been announced as Juventus women’s new manager.

 