The Indian Super League is proving an attractive destination for A-League talent set to shun - or be shunned - by an impending reduction in the A-League salary cap.

ISL publication The Bridge, which broke Joel Chianese's move to Hyderabad FC a few weeks ago, are now reporting that Le Fondre has already agreed terms with Mumbai City.

While Le Fondre and Sydney FC had the option to automatically renew his contract until mid-2021, slashed revenue has forced the club's hand.

The Bridge are reporting that Le Fondre "didn't receive the contractual clarity" he was after during the cuts, amidst rumours of a mass A-League exodus this season.

Mumbai have very wealthy backers, the City Football Group, formerly attracting the likes of Nicholas Anelka and Diego Forlan to the competition.

Roy Krishna and David Williams have also successfully recently moved to the competition for bigger paychecks.

Le Fondre finished second in the A-League golden boot standings this season and has scored 45 goals in 67 games for Sydney FC.