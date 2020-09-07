Suwon have appointed a new manager in the middle of the K-League season and now the Socceroos striker is in and out of the squad as Suwon sink to 11th place in the K-League.

After starting and playing close to full minutes in the two last consecutive games but remaining goalless, Taggart was dropped out the matchday squad entirely for the loss to Sangju Sangmu.

Suwon are now a certainty of facing off in the K-League relegation group - the league has a two conference finals / relegation system - and Suwon are already talking about offloading the striker.

It's been an incredible turnaround for Taggart, who won the K-League golden boot last season with a whopping 20 league goals as Suwon reached eighth spot in the Korean top flight.

This season, the former Perth Glory marksman only has five goals in over 1,100 minutes this season and couldn't register a single strike in two appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Taggart is expected to head to the Middle East after Suwon revealed they had already faced several enquiries for the Australian.