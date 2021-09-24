The temperatures were in the low 30s, excluding the humidity, when Suriname team Inter Moengotapoe took on Honduras' CD Olimpia at Flora Stadium in Paramaribo last Tuesday night. The game was the first leg in an international Round of 16 CONCACAF League match, the equivalent of a UEFA Europa League.

What made this game interesting was that the captain of Inter Moengotapoe for the clash was 60-year-old Ronnie Brunswijk. Brunswijk is not an old time trail blazing athlete, in fact he has only played a handful of professional games in the past.

âž¡ Ronnie Brunswijk (60 aÃ±os), vicepresidente de Surinam y dueÃ±o del club Inter Moengotapoe, estÃ¡ jugando de titular vs Olimpia en la #ConcacafLeague âš½ï¸



🙌😎Momento histÃ³rico pic.twitter.com/KkLg2BsPNr — TUDNRadio (@TudnRadio) September 22, 2021

Ronnie Brunswijk is the vice-president of Suriname. The politician is also the owner of football club Inter Moengotapoe.

Brunswijk played for the first 54 minutes of the match. 28 of those minutes were alongside his son Damian Brunswijk, one of his 50 children according to ESPN. The home side went on to loose by a scoreline of 6-0.

A video on social media has since showed the sexagenarian entering Olimpia's locker room after the trashing and handing out cash to the opposition team's players. It is this action by Brunswijk that has prompted CONCACAF to launch a formal investigation.

In a statement published on their website, the Confederation says:

"We are extremely concerned at the content of a video circulating on social media which raises potential integrity issues surrounding the Concacaf League match between Inter Moengotapoe and CD Olimpia.

"The matter is being referred to the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee who will commence a formal investigation and a further update will be provided when that process has concluded."

For those who believe a politician handing out money in this manner is outlandish, it is actually a pretty subdued manner of distributing cash for Brunswijk. According to NOS Nieuws, he has in the past been known for throwing money down from a helicopter to crowds of supporters.

Inter Moengotapoe will meet CD Olimpia again for the away leg of the CONCACAF League Round of 16. However, Brunswijk will not be available for selection as he is wanted by Interpol.

According to the Associated Foreign Press in 1999 Brunswijk was found guilty in absentia of drug trafficking by a court in the Netherlands and was sentenced to eight years of prison. He was also found guilty of similar charges in France in 2000 where he was given a sentence of 10 years.

Should Brunswijk leave Suriname he may risk the chance of facing legal trouble.

According to ESPN contributor and statistician Mister Chip, the exploits of last Tuesday make Brunswijk the oldest player to feature in an international club match.

The has been no further statement as to whether this was Brunswijk's final professional football game and if he is planning to retire from the sport.