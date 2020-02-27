Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine, Mustafa Amini and Kenny Dougall have major career decisions on the horizon as they come to the end of their contracts in Europe and England.

Irvine - who has become an important part of Graham Arnold's engine room for the national team - has ascended to captain at Hull City. The 26-year old has an option to extend his contract for another year, however after nine league matches without a win, Hull City are now firmly in a relegation scrap, sitting four points from the drop zone.

Dougall's Barnsley are second last in the Championship and are facing the drop after getting promoted this season. The midfielder also has an option to extend for another 12 months but has had a troubling history of injuries since signing for the club.

Meanwhile, Amini's club AGF are trying desperately to re-sign their anchor in midfield, offering up a new and improved contract after the Australian rejected an extension last month.

Amini has stated that is his "last season" at AGF but Football Chief Peter Christiansen said "[Amini] has received an extremely good offer from our side." and is hellbent on keeping the Australian.

AGF are having one of their best seasons in recent history coming third in the league and on track for a European qualifying spot.

GRANT, THE OLYMPIAN?

Sydney FC right-back Rhyan Grant isn't expecting a call-up to the Olympics from Graham Arnold but is anticipating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the Copa America in June.

With Nathaniel Atkinson banned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Thomas Deng and Gabriel Cleur were used as cover during the AFC U23 Championships last month, but supporters have identified the right-back spot as a position that could go to an overage player.

"It would be unreal to be able to play at an Olympics but I'm not expecting to go," Grant told The Mixer. "I haven't really thought about it too much but it would be a cool experience."

As Australia's number one right-back Grant is preparing to face some of the biggest stars in the world at the Copa America.

"If I were to go [to the Copa America] it would be a great experience coming up against the likes of Messi, Suarez and Alexis Sanchez," he said. "Particularly Messi who I think is the best in the world – it would be an unbelievable experience."

The squad sizes at the Olympics will shrink from 23 in the qualifying rounds to 20. If Australia take three overage players, it means that only 17 of the 23 Olyroos who qualified will play at the Olympics.