PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 21 MATCHES (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, Feb 28

Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 8pm

Head to head: Sydney 11, Wanderers 5, drawn 6

Last clash: Round 3, 2019-20, Wanderers 1-0 at Bankwest Stadium

For all their dominance this season, leaders Sydney FC have a serious itch to scratch when they host the re-scheduled derby. Their only loss this season came in round three against the Wanderers. Since then it's been 12 wins and a draw for the Sky Blues while their cross-town rivals have slumped to eighth. Western Sydney's confidence levels should have been restored by last week's 5-2 shellacking of Adelaide United and coach John-Paul de Marigny is demanding the same intensity that they mustered fourth months ago.

Key: Mitchell Duke - The Wanderers skipper bagged the lone goal in October and is peaking nicely, having registered twice in last weekend's blitz of the Reds.

Tip: Sydney FC.

SATURDAY, Feb 22

Newcastle Jets v Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium, 5pm

Head to head: Glory 27, Jets 8, drawn 9

Last clash: Round 11, 2019-20, Glory 6-2 at HBF Park

Interest in Newcastle has heightened following the midweek signing of former Socceroos striker Bernie Ibini and long-serving Welsh international midfielder Joe Ledley on short-term contracts. The Jets had been performing well under Carl Robinson anyway and could pack enough firepower to challenge the second-placed Glory. Perth haven't lost in their last 12 visits to the Hunter and last week's 1-1 draw with Brisbane was the first time they'd conceded a goal on the road since November.

Key: Diego Castro - El Maestro didn't looked like he'd missed the previous two weeks with injury when returning in sharp form for Perth last week. Bagged a double in the 6-2 rout of the Jets in December.

Tip: Glory.