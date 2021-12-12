Adelaide United's winless streak continued with a 2-1 loss in the Original Derby against Melbourne Victory on Saturday evening. The heated match included eight yellow cards, including two to Victory's Jason Davidson who was sent off in the 88th minute.

However, it was the first of the yellow card that had most talking after the match. The card was awarded to Adelaide's Kusini Yengi's in the during the 26th minute of play. The striker was booked for simulation by referee Adam Kersey.

Flanked by both Roderick Miranda and Matthew Spiranovic, the striker seemed to go down in what appeared to be a dive in the penalty area during the replay. The Adelaide head coach did not agree with the decision, both during and after the match.

When grilled about the incident during the post match press briefing Adelaide's Veart came to his Yengi's defence :

"I do not think it should have been a yellow card. There was contact there," said Veart.

"When you are a hundred kilos running as fast as you can and you get touched in the back, very hard to stand up."

The coach continued defender's defence, when further pressed as to whether Yengi had exaggerated the contact:

"It doesn't matter, does it?" replied Veart.

"As I was saying. If you are a hundred kilos running as fast as you can I think you would have seen him go over a few times when he is at full stride.

"Very hard to stay up right when you are as big as he is and such a top heavy guy as well, because he is very big up top.

"It is very hard to keep your feet when you are getting contact from behind."

Adelaide United are currently ninth in the A-League Men's, with a final Central Coast Mariners versus Sydney FC match to be played on Sunday. Both teams are currently below the club in the ladder, meaning United could tumble further down before Round 5.

Veart also tried to give reassurance during the press conference about the club's position:

“It’s still early in the season. We’re only four games in, there’s still a long way to go.

“We’ll have a good look at this game, look at the areas where we let ourselves down and we just have to keep improving."

Adelaide next meet third ranked Western United away from home on Friday, December 17, 2021.

