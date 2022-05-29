Jets have confirmed the departure of a seven of players from the club this past week. Newcastle have also announced that three others have re-signed or extended their stay with the A-League side.

Following a disappointing 2021-22 A-League season, Newcastle Jets have started their 2022-23 preparations with the departures of seven players.

Internationals Olivier Boumal and Savvas Siatravani, both of whom joined ahead of last season, will be leaving. Both managed 21 and 20 matches respectively for Jets, with Boumal scoring four times.

Olivier Boumal was on 𝑭𝑰𝑹𝑬 in Newcastle, bagging himself a delightful double.



The Cameroonian international was crucial in @NewcastleJetsFC big win at home.



Details: https://t.co/jNgM0QdooE#NEWvWEL #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/4APkGtZmdH — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) March 19, 2022

Fellow international Mario Arques will also be leaving. The spaniard likewise joined ahead of this season and featured 14 times for Jets. His Australian stay was somewhat perturbed by injury.

Jordan O'Doherty, Dylan Murnane, Taylor Regan and Valentino Yuel are all departing the A-League club. O'Doherty had joined mid-way through last season, playing 24 times for Jets. Murnane joined ahead of 2021-22 and played 20 times.

Regan first joined Newcastle during the 2010-11 campaign. A former captain for the club, he departed in 2015 and then returned mid-way through this season. He leaves the club once again having amassed 79 appearance for Jets.

Yuel joined in 2020 and played 47 times for the side. He scored 10 times for Jets over his two season stay. At present Yuel has been linked with another A-League club, with 7News Adelaide reporting that the player is in talks with Adelaide United.

.@adelaideunited coach Carl Veart has issued a plea for striker Kusini Yengi to stay in the wake of its semi-final loss to Melbourne City. https://t.co/gYFVWBIl78 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/bIKjFrbAs4 — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) May 23, 2022

In the same week as these departure announcements, Newcastle have confirmed that they are holding onto three of their players.

17-year old former academy player Archie Goodwin has signed a new three-year contract with Newcastle which with keep him with the club until the end of the 2024-25 season. He made 17 appearances the past campaign.

Michael Weier, who signed for the A-League club from Victoria NPL side Hume city ahead of 2021-22, has extended his stay with Jets for two more seasons. The goalkeeper played seven matches for the side in all competitions this past campaign.

Arguably the biggest signing for the club this past week though was that of Jason Hoffman. The veteran defender first played with Jets during the 2009-10 campaign. After switching for five seasons with Melbourne Hearts/City, he returned to Newcastle.

“Being a local boy, I’m extremely proud to represent the region with the Jets on the national stage to the best of my ability,” Hoffman said upon re-signing.

“I want to extend my time at the Club for as long as possible and to stay here, on the field, for many years to come.

“As a team, I would like to make the top two in the league again, and to host another home final as well as progress into the finals of the Australia Cup. The region deserves a Newcastle team playing in the finals and winning trophies.”

Hoffy is locked in for another season 🔒🐐



Details âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/gYWTCyuEnM#BondedByGold pic.twitter.com/OSXCzkcdnn — NEWCASTLE JETS FC âœˆï¸ (@NewcastleJetsFC) May 20, 2022

Hoffman played in every single A-League match this past season, starting in 22 matches. The 33-year old will once again feature for Jets next year, having signed a one year contract.

