Two more A-League clubs confirm COVID-19 returns ahead of Boxing Day

Adelaide United and Western Sydney Wanderers are the more recent A-League clubs to announce to have had an individual test positive for COVID-19. Neither team has announced the identity of the affected person.

In both clubs' cases it occurred on December 23 to an A-League Men's team player who was double-vaccinated and tested positive through a PCR test. The clubs confirm that no other player or staff member has returned a positive COVID-19 result.

The two clubs bring the number of A-League Men's sides who have had a positive COVID-19 affected player or staff member to eight. Sydney FC, Macarthur, Newcastle Jets, Perth Glory, Western United had confirmed cases earlier this month with Melbourne City announcing that six player had COVID-19 positive returns mid-week.

Only Brisbane Roar, Central Coast Mariners, Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix have been unaffected this season.

Adelaide United's Round six match against Perth Glory was already postponed prior to their confirmed case after the Western Australian team was forced into 14-day quarantine last week. Their next match is scheduled for January 1, 2022 at home against Wellington Phoenix.

The APL have not stated if the positive COVID-19 case will affect that match under South Australia's current guidelines, although there is no indication it will at this time.

Western Sydney Wanderer's Boxing Day match away at Newcastle Jets is expected to go ahead. Previous positive test to players to teams based in New South Wales have not resulted in a disruption of the schedule as long as negative results returned for the remainder of the players and staff.

Wanderers is currently eight in the A-League ladder with one win, two draws and two losses while Adelaide is eleventh and winless this season with three draws and two losses.