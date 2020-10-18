Town boss Paul Lambert said that the deal was a good move for the 21-year-old striker, who has been in and around Ipswich's senior side for the past three years due to his prolific reserve form.

“I think they’ve more or less got it done, it’s more or less done,” the Blues manager said.

“It’s a great opportunity for him. I think he knows the coach there [Grant Brebner], I think it’s good for him that he’ll play competitive football week in, week out, I think that’s important for any kid’s development.”

“There’s a great thing called television and video now, you can get them sent over so you can watch them,” he added.

“Football is universal now, you can see any league in the world, it’s no problem.”

Folami has made four Championship appearances for Ipswich in three years at the club.