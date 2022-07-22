A-League side Central Coast agreed to release striker Marco Urena. The Costa Rican international still had one year remaining on his contract.

Marco Urena Release

Costa Rican international Marco Urena has departed Central Coast Mariners.

The striker still had one year left on his contract with the A-League side.

No new playing destination was stated for the 32 year old.

Personal reasons "in the interest of Urena and his family" were cited as the cause for the release agreement.

"I would like to thank Central Coast Mariners and all its supporters for giving my family an amazing experience in the past two seasons," Urena said.

"My family is disappointed to be returning home but I must return to Costa Rica for family reasons."

A fan favourite during his time with Central Coast, Urena made 48 A-League Men appearances, scoring 12 goals in his two years with the club. No new playing destination has been stated for the 32-year old.

With his release though, Mariners now have one additional visa spot open for future player recruitment.

