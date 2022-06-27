As the A-League pre-season continues, Victory announced that they had parted ways with Brendan Hamill and Francesco Margiotta last week. They also re-signed two players.

Melbourne Victory Roster changes

Brendan Hamill and Francesco Margiotta have departed the A-League side.

The announcement came two days after Jason Davidson leaving Victory.

Melbourne did retain and re-sign two of their players.

ATK Mohun Bagan have announced the signing of of Melbourne Victory's Brendan Hamill. The 29-year old joins the Indian Super League side with more than a decade of professional play under his belt.

While most of that has been in the A-League, Hamill also previously spent time playing abroad in Korea. He has won the Australia Cup with Victory this past season and had won the AFC Champions League in 2014 with Western Sydney Wanderers.

"Hamill not only forms the pillar of the defence but he is also known for his creative mind from the back," stated ATK Mohun Bagan's head coach Juan Fernando about his new signing.

“Hamill is a player who helps in the build-up of the game and who, using his experience, helps the team in difficult defensive moments. He will be an asset to the team."

We have got news, Mariners!@bj_hamill, 2014 ACL winner and 2021 FFA Cup winner, signs for ATK Mohun Bagan.#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/UXQOaRemwk — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) June 23, 2022

Hamill is reported to have signed a two year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Francesco Margiotta has also departed the Melbourne upon the completion of his contract. The Italian Juventus product had joined the A-League side ahead of the 2021-22 season and made 28 appearances in all competitions for Victory.

Francesco Margiotta is finding his groove at the pointy end of the season with winners against Perth and Newcastle! 🇮🇹🔥 pic.twitter.com/dg1knXduLR — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) April 19, 2022

Jason Davidson is likewise moving on. He has signed a contract with Belgium First Division side AS Eupen.

Victory fans can rest easy that two players have re-signed for the approaching campaign. Matt Spiranovic, who joined Victory ahead of last season, has extended his contract for another year. The 33-year old had featured 14 times for Melbourne during 2021-22 season.

“We’re incredibly pleased to have Matt back for another season at Melbourne Victory,” said Director of Football John Didulica during the announcement.

"His defensive qualities and his leadership made him an invaluable part of the squad last season and we have no doubt that he’ll only be better with a full season now under his belt.”

Jason Geria has also re-signed with the club. The 29-year old likewise joined ahead of this past season and went on to play 29 matches in all competitions. Victory will now have his services for another two seasons.

“We’re excited to have Jason back for the next two seasons and believe he will continue as one of the A-League’s pre-eminent defenders,” Didulica said.

“Jason’s performances last season set a high and consistent standard across the campaign and his contribution was critical to building our ominous defence, which we’re looking to continue next season.”

Someone had to do it...🎶 pic.twitter.com/NmvqfpBF7R — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) June 24, 2022

