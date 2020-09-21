20-year-old Lesiotis, who has made 23 A-League appearances for Victory since joining the club last year, said that the club "didn't want to offer me a new contract" when asked about his Victory future.

Anthony Lesiotis reveals Melbourne Victory haven’t offered him a contract on his Twitch Stream.



Lesiotis began his career at cross-town rivals Melbourne City, making one A-League appearance before establishing himself at Victory, only recently being compared to club legend Leigh Broxham.

Lesiotis finished last season injured and is now expected to join the free agent market in the search for a new club.

If confirmed, Lesiotis will become the eighth player to exit Victory so far during Grant Brebner's offseason cleanout of the club.