Jurman is now expected to join Tony Popovic at Greek second tier side Xanthi FC, alongside fellow A-League players Josh Brillante and Calan Elliot.

“I just want to say thank you to my teammates, staff, the members and fans for making me feel part of the Wanderers family and always supporting me,” said Jurman.

“It was an honour to play for the Red & Black and I wish the club all the success in the future.”

Western Sydney Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas thanked Jurman for his contribution to the club.

“We thank Matthew for his contribution last season and wish him every success at his new overseas opportunity.”