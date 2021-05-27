Cummings' Dundee side won both playoff legs against Scottish Premier League club Kilmarnock to secure their return to the Scottish top flight.

Cummings, who is nicknamed 'Cumdog' in an illustrative moniker of the striker's wild, rough around the edges, style, made headlines across the UK after a video was uploaded of him swinging on a chandelier during the club's promotion celebrations.

Jason Cummings enjoying the promotion party 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vrOpGzIfBE — Craig 1876 (@Cragsyy) May 25, 2021

"I came here in January and you boys took me in with open arms. The best mother f****** I've ever come across," he said in a speech.

"The gaffer took me in and said 'Cumdog you're a big player'.

"He signed me and said you're a big player and you play in the big games. But Cumdog has got splinters up his a***."

The former Rangers striker was an unused substitute in both of the playoff matches, but has scored an impressive eight times in 15 appearances this campaign.

The 25-year-old striker has two caps for Scotland but remains eligible - and has stated he's keen - to represent Australia.

Graham Arnold has previously said that he wants Cummings, who is eligible through his Australian mother, to play for the national side.