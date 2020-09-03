A-League expansion side Western United will receive funding support from the Victorian state government in order to weather the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.
Super Netball and NRL clubs are also among the 10 total sporting clubs that will receive funding from the state government, totalling a $9 million support package.
It's part of a huge financial push from the state government towards sports facilities, with The World Game fund securing around $30 million in funding for football clubs and facilities, and the state government spending $40 million on sports and recreation clubs.
This new wave of funding is part of a $150 million Victorian 'Economy Survival' package.
“Top-level sport has copped a buffeting like all parts of society and it’s important that our clubs and peak bodies are able to get through this time in relatively good shape," Victorian sports minister, Martin Pakula, said.
“Professional sport and elite competition provide entertainment and inspiration and fans getting the all-clear to return to the stands will be a significant part of our economic recovery.”
Sporting clubs bring in over $4 billion in state revenue to Victoria each year, with Melbourne one of the premier sporting capitals of the world.