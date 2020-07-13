The new recruit has Western Melbourne in his blood having grown up in the inner-western suburb of Footscray, making over 100 appearances as well as captaining the Melbourne Knights.

Following two seasons at Perth Glory as a player, Kovacevic moved into a football operations managing role. He spent six years in Western Australia before jetting to South Australia to head up the football department at Adelaide United.

During his time the club won the 2015/16 Hyundai A-League Championship and the FFA Cup in 2018 and 2019.

Kovacevic also oversaw the cultivation of young Australian talent such as Riley McGree, Bruce Kamau, Stefan Mauk, Jordan O'Doherty, Louis D'Arigo and current Western United striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.

"Ante has great experience and expertise in all facets of leading a successful football department," said United CEO Chris Pehlivanis.

"His passion for the game at all levels, from senior A-League teams through to Women's and Youth sides to Academy levels is outstanding.

"He is a strong grassroots and community focussed individual who has his roots firmly planted in the western suburbs, a place he still calls home with pride.

"Ante is down-to-earth, straight forward individual who places high emphasis on a club's values and behaviours to ensure the desired culture is created and embodied by all personnel."

Kovacevic also boasts businesses knowledge having graduated with a Bachelor of Business and Master of Information Technology.

Western United are currently in isolation camp in Sydney's western suburbs having touched down in the NSW hub on Saturday. The rest of their A-League matches are set to be announced on Tuesday.