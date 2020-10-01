Webster is a local footballing legend in the Illawarra region, first playing in his Welsh homeland before emigrating to Australia and even forming his own amateur competition in Wollongong.

In his adopted home, the local amateur teams compete in a round-robin tournament for the Peter Webster Cup, a tournament ran in partnership with Football South Coast that provides a fitting legacy for the seasoned veteran who will play his final match tomorrow.

"I've never had any serious injuries and luckily most of them have been end of the season or in pre-season," he told the ABC.

"I've never been a good runner, but I've always been able to keep running in a game. Retirement has been on the cards for a long time and I know that from the games.

"Going back five years, you'd play a game and think, 'What am I doing out here — I'm a waste of space and got the shirt dirty for no reason'."

Webster believes the love of football has helped keep him young at heart and he plans on staying involved in the game, despite his retirement.

"If I've been hit I sometimes hear them say, 'What are you hitting him for? He's 76'," he continued.

"I say, 'For crying out loud, let them hit me the same, forget the age'.

"When you're in a proper competition, you forget the age, you're on a football field and that's the way I want it, I'd hate anybody to back off.

"People bump into me when I'm running and say 'you love running Webby', and I say 'I don't love running, I love playing football'."