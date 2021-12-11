The 20 year old is no stranger to A-League opposition. The attacker faced Melbourne Victory at the beginning of the month in his previous club Adelaide City's FFA Cup Round of 32 match against Melbourne Victory.

City lost their match by a slim margin of 1-0. However, the club had a successful National Premier League South Australia season prior to that. They came second in the 2021 NPL SA regular season and then won the Grand Final.

Kasumovic was instrumental to both successes, featuring in all twenty-five of the club's games and scoring six goals. It was these displays that factored into his signing by the club. Speaking during his announcement, Adelaide United Head Coach Carl Veart said:

“Asad is a player that has a lot of potential.

“After watching him in the NPL this season with Adelaide City, he has impressed me as well as in training over the last few weeks while we’ve taken a closer look at him.

“Asad provides us with another attacking option and he has the ability to impact games because he plays with a lot of flair and speed.

“His hard work starts now as he learns to adapt to the requirements of training at a professional level.”

Prior to his season at Adelaide City, the South Australian had evolved through a number of local clubs including West Adelaide, Croydon Kings and Parafield Gardens Soccer Club.

His signing with the A-League club continues Adelaide United's course of embracing local young talent. Kasumovic joins Bernardo Oliveira, Ethan Cox, Nestor Irankunda, Alexandar Popovic, Mohamed Touré and Jonny Yull as a South Australian scholarship student.

Speaking about joining the Club, Kasumovic stated:

“I’m really proud and grateful to be given this opportunity by Adelaide United.

“I’m also very thankful to Adelaide City for giving me a very strong platform to improve my football.

“As an aspiring footballer growing up, you always dream of playing football professionally.

“I’ve worked hard over the last few years to get to this point and I’m confident I can keep improving and get the chance to show what I’m really capable of.”

Kasumovic is a versatile attacker, capable of playing up front as striker and on the right wing. Adelaide United next play Melbourne Victory on Saturday, December 11 in the fourth Round of the 2021-22 A-League season.

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.