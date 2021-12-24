Western have suffered just a solitary loss in the A-League, with four victories and one defeat after five rounds, and sit in second place. The Victorian club is a point below league leaders Macarthur FC and have now won four games in a row.

Young only joined Western in the off-season, but with a new head coach in John Aloisi and a large squad overhaul, he feels his side is catching some people unaware.

"We’re obviously pleased with our start," the goalkeeper said.

"I don’t think too many people would have foreseen that. But the fact that we’re here says a lot about what we’re about and what we’re trying to achieve.

"We can take a lot of positives up till now. I think we have surprised people.

"At the end of the day it doesn’t matter what people think, when you go onto the pitch and into the games that’s really where a lot of the talking happens. We’ve been fortunate where we’ve had some good results."

Young said Western are not putting on any additional pressure on themselves by talking about themselves as title contenders.

"The best thing is for us is to have no expectations on what we can achieve," he admitted.

"Outside of sticking to our structures and processes, but in terms of where we want to finish up like any team in this competition, we want to finish in the top half of the table. But so do a lot of other clubs.

"So we have to work hard and say disciplined."

Young signed for Western after six years and more than 140 appearances for Brisbane Roar.

The 36-year-old says he is thriving in his new surroundings.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed it personally," he said.

"I've really enjoyed the demanding culture that John and Hayden Foxe have imposed on the group. I think there's been an implicit buy-in from people who were here previously, whether it was coaching staff or the sports science, as well as the new players.

"There's been a really nice buy-in to their philosophy and I've enjoyed the culture they've brought in because it's so detailed and it does challenge you all the time."

