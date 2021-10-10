The Scottish Premiership may be less well known then its southern neighbour the Premier League, but it is no less filled with passionate fans that demand the most from their teams. No place is this truer that Glasgow.

This is something that Craig Moore knows well. The former Socceroo spent a significant part of his career at Rangers, during his two spells in the Scottish top flight. He reached out to fellow Aussie Ange Postecoglou when he received the Celtic FC head coach position.

Craig Moore spoke on The Go Radio Football Show, a daily call in show in Glasgow, about the conversation he had with Postecoglou prior to his move to Scotland and Celtic FC. Moore dived into the particular culture of Glaswegian football, the expectations of Celtic fans and how performance is expected.

"In the conversations I had with Ange before it’s like everything you think you know about Glasgow.

"Everything you think you know about Celtic and Rangers. It is a goldfish bowl.

"You’ve got no idea until you actually live in it."

When asked about whether he had spoken with Postecoglou since his arrival Moore stated:

“I haven’t had recent conversations with him.

“They’ve been that busy with the amount of games and it’s probably been tough because he’s come in and has been that many things going on even behind the scenes.

"Its chaotic."

Since his arrival at Celtic FC, the road has not been easy for Postecoglou. The club had offseason turnover and has had a string of injuries since the beginning of their 2021-22 campaign. There has also been a CEO change at the beginning of September.

Celtic FC have also continued their streak of lack of away wins away from home, which preceded Postecoglou, and until last weekend extended to Valentines Day 2021 in the Scottish Premiership.

Under Postecoglou's charge, Celtic lost six of their first seven away matches in all competitions, before the club won their first Scottish premiership away win of the season last weekend at Aberdeen.

Celtic have seen a change in style of play since Postecoglou's arrival. While the club has looked good offensively and has been seemingly improving, defensive mistakes have contributed to the loss of points.

Other Scottish clubs have also started their season very well which has kept Celtic FC's current Scottish Premiership position at mid-ladder for several weeks. Speaking of the start of the season and the potential repercussions Moore said:

“We’ve touched on Hearts and Hibs (doing well). Motherwell at the moment I think probably punching above their weight by having a fantastic start.

“Dundee United having a fantastic start. So all of a sudden Celtic away to Aberdeen, even if they went got a win, which they did do, they didn’t climb the positions.

“They’re (Celtic FC) still in sixth position.

"So that was a massive, massive result.

“I think the patience will be there but again it’s based on showing signs of improvement, has to be.

“But third, fourth, fifth in the league, that won’t be accepted.”

Celtic have also lost twice in the Europa League group stage placing them last in Group G. The Glaswegian goldfish bowl has already started to kick in. It extended online two weeks ago with "Angeball" trending on twitter in Scotland after Celtic's loss to Livingston.

Postecoglou has only been in the position for four months. Opinions are already divided as to how much time he should be allowed to continue if this run of form does not change course to positive outcomes consistently. The Glaswegian fans are living up to Moore's warning.

Celtic FC is broadcast on BeIN Sports.