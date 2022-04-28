After a slow start at Boro, Riley McGree's April has been a busy one. The Socceroo featured in all but one of the side's seven matches and has scored twice in the last week.

Riley McGree's Middlesbrough Start

McGree joined Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

The 23-year old had a slow start after an initial struggle with fitness.

The Socceroo has since played six times in April, finding the back of the net twice.

McGree's highly publicized move to Middlesbrough occurred during the January transfer window. The 23-year old had been on loan at Birmingham City from his club Charlotte FC before a bidding war saw him opt for Boro over Celtic FC.

It took a few months for McGree to find his place with his new English Championship club, struggling to find fitness in the opening months of 2022 and playing three times in the first two months after signing.

However, the month of April has turned out to be a very productive one for McGree. He made six appearances for the club, four as a starter, and scored twice.

His first match for the club came this past weekend in Boro's Championship game against Swansea City, in a match that ended 1-1 (featured above). The goal, which started when he picked up the ball off a defensive mistake, was an impressive one scored from well outside the box.

McGree scored again this Wednesday, finding the back of the net against Cardiff City. The Championship side would go on to win the match 2-0.

McGree's rebound fitness, as well as his scoring streak, comes at an important time for Middlesbrough. The side are currently seventh in the league.

The club are sitting on 67 points, two points behind sixth place Sheffield, and are hoping to clinch one of the qualification play-off positions for the Premier League given to those who finish in 2-6th place in the English Championship.

They next face Stoke City on Saturday. Fans will be hoping McGree will be on the mark again.

