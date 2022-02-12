The Bull's Lachlan Rose won the A-League Men's Goal of the Week for the first week of the February Football Frenzy.
The stunner was scored in Macarthur FC's A-League Men's draw against Western United on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The goal tied the game at one apiece, with the final score being 2-2.
The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.
