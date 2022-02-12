The stunner was scored in Macarthur FC's A-League Men's draw against Western United on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.  The goal tied the game at one apiece, with the final score being 2-2.

PLUS...

Sheffield Wednesday’s forgotten Socceroo on cusp of recall

After three-and-a-bit years in the Socceroos wilderness, midfielder Massimo Luongo is set to re-emerge in the green and gold for March’s all-or-nothing World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

PLUS...

Glory hope club legend's milestone game will result in A-League points

Perth Glory will celebrate club legend Andy Keogh's 150th game with a number of key players back in the line-up for their A-League Men clash with Central Coast.

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.