Sturridge injury woes continue during latest A-League match

Star Perth Glory recruit Daniel Sturridge is set for another stint on the sidelines after injuring his groin in Wednesday's 1-0 A-League loss to Macarthur.

A-Leagues set to ditch drinks break TV ads

The practice of using artificial drinks breaks to allow broadcasters to show advertisements during A-League Men matches has been scrapped following fan outcry.

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.