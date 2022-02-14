PLUS...

Postecoglou condemns 'comfortable' Celtic despite fifth round Cup win

Celtic FC beat Raith Rovers in their Scottish Cup match on Sunday. The performance was not satisfactory for the Hoops head coach.

Former Socceroos head coach gets sacked

Ex-Socceroos head coach Bert van Marwijk has lost his job as head coach of the United Arab Emirates.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.