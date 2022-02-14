Celtic FC beat Raith Rovers in their Scottish Cup match on Sunday. The 4-0 win started with a first half goal assisted by Socceroo Tom Rogic.
The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.
