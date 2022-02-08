Watch: Celtic's weekend win with Socceroo Rogic's screamer

Celtic FC continued their winning ways on Matchday 25, with Socceroo Tom Rogic leading Ange Postecoglou's side to a win.

Postecoglou hails Celtic FC's Rogic after brace: 'He is a leader out there'

Celtic FC kept their fantastic 2022 Scottish Premiership form going this past weekend, with a massive win.

Rangers bounce back from their Old Firm loss by demolishing Hearts

Heart of Midlothian suffered their worst defeat in nearly two years, losing 5-0 to Rangers this past weekend.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia. 

football

Victory control A-League Women's finals fate says Hopkins

Man&#233; beats Salah as Senegal get African Cup of Nations win over Egypt

Rangers bounce back from their Old Firm loss by demolishing Hearts

Watch: Celtic's weekend win with Socceroo Rogic's screamer

Victory control A-League Women's finals fate says Hopkins

Man&#233; beats Salah as Senegal get African Cup of Nations win over Egypt

English club poised to hand A-League coach golden opportunity

'There'll be more trophies': Celtic FC's new Aussie addition tips Postecoglou success streak

Roy Keane overtakes A-League coach in race for Sunderland job

Former A-League All Whites starlet joins Serie A team

