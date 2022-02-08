Celtic FC continued their winning ways on Matchday 25, with Socceroo Tom Rogic leading Ange Postecoglou's side to a win.
The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Victory control A-League Women's finals fate says Hopkins
Mané beats Salah as Senegal get African Cup of Nations win over Egypt
Rangers bounce back from their Old Firm loss by demolishing Hearts
Latest News
Watch: Celtic's weekend win with Socceroo Rogic's screamer
8 Feb 2022
Victory control A-League Women's finals fate says Hopkins
7 Feb 2022
Mané beats Salah as Senegal get African Cup of Nations win over Egypt
7 Feb 2022
Most Read
English club poised to hand A-League coach golden opportunity
2 Feb 2022
'There'll be more trophies': Celtic FC's new Aussie addition tips Postecoglou success streak
1 Feb 2022
Roy Keane overtakes A-League coach in race for Sunderland job
4 Feb 2022
Former A-League All Whites starlet joins Serie A team
1 Feb 2022