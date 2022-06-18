100 years ago, the Socceroos story began when they played their first 'A' international against New Zealand in Dunedin.  Watch the story of this first game.

PLUS...

Wanderer departs A-League side for overseas opportunity

Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed the departure of Phillip Cancar from their A-League side.

PLUS...

Socceroos: Who’s Going to Qatar?

Squads have been increased by FIFA, and Arnie has slightly changed his shape and system. What will that mean for the 26 Socceroos who make the final cut for Qatar?

PLUS...

Ninkovic headlines Rudan's A-League targets for Wanderers

Sydney FC legend Milos Ninkovic is being targeted by A-League arch-foes Western Sydney Wanderers, along with fellow veterans Roy Krishna and Oliver Bozanic, as coach Mark Rudan looks to refresh his squad for next season.

PLUS...

Olyroos hope to grab third place at AFC U23 Asian Cup

This 2022 Asian Football Confederation U23 Asian Cup will end up with the Olyroos vying once again for third place.

More news can be found using this link.