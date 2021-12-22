Multiple Scottish papers report that Scottish Premiership side Hearts have come to an agreement with Melbourne City to sign their A-League right back Nathaniel Atkinson. According to The Scotsman, Hearts are in the process of securing a work permit for the Olyroo.

Nathaniel Atkinson Transfer

Melbourne City and Hearts of Midlothian have come to an agreement.

Atkinson set to move as the Scottish January transfer window opens.

The Olyroo will join fellow Olympian Cameron Devlin in Edinburgh.

Scotland's transfer window opens on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Should this final visa hurdle be passed, Atkinson could be available for Hearts' Scottish Premiership Edinburgh derby match against Socceroo Martin Boyle's Hibernian on January 3, 2022.

The 22-year-old will arrive at Hearts to a friendly face. Fellow Olyroo Cameron Devlin joined the Tynecastle side ahead of their 2021-22 season. He has since become a regular starter for the first team.

The right back's Melbourne City's head coach Patrick Kisborno is also not unfamiliar to the Scottish club. Kisborno played two seasons for Hearts from 2003 to 2005.

Atkinson's arrival would be a welcome one for the Edinburgh side. Their starting right-back Michael Smith has suffered from an ongoing back injury, requiring the club to field Taylor Moore who is unfamiliar with the position when Smith has been unavailable.

The City right-back has only ever played professionally for the A-League club, making his debut for the senior side in December 2017. Atkinson had good 2020-21 season which concluded with him being named the grand final player of the match.

He followed this up with an inclusion in the Olyroos squad, featuring in two of Australia's Tokyo 2020 matches and then a game winning goal against Perth Glory in Melbourne City's Round 4 2021-22 A-League match.

Ahead of this season Atkinson had not been shy about wanting to move overseas. Speaking to the Examiner in November, he said the following when asked about interest from clubs abroad:

"As far as I know, I couldn't really tell you. That's my agent's job," he said.