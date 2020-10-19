Smeltz, who is a former Johnny Warren medallist, PFA team of the decade and two-time golden boot winner, is still playing for Palmer's formerly-owned club, Gold Coast United, in the Queensland NPL.

The now 39-year-old, who played his last A-League season for Wellington Phoenix in 2017, has scored a whopping 11 goals in 12 NPL appearances for the club this season.

But he's now shifting his attention towards politics and will run in the Queensland state election, for which early voting is already open, for Clive Palmer's UAP. Smeltz' wife has also been involved in several advertisements for the party as a state director.

Palmer is a very controversial figure in Australian football, after his ownership of Gold Coast United when the club was an A-League side - including bizarre decisions and allegations of coaching interference - was partly blamed for the club's demise.

Palmer is also currently facing complaints over misleading advertising, lawsuits over music rights and a string of so-called 'dummy candidates' in Queensland seats.

Bundaberg is a safe Liberal seat, held by incumbent David Batt by a margin of 4.5%.

