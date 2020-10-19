Wilson has not been confirmed as a Perth Glory signing yet, but given Perth's numerous departures and lack of signings this season it's expected to be a formality.

Wilson, who was born in Botswana, previously played for Glory for four years, making 45 appearances, after starting his career at Premier League side Burnley.

Wilson only played five matches for the Nix, starting two, after joining in January as a mid-season signing for the club.

“Brandon was a great mid-season addition for the club last season and was part of a dominant Phoenix midfield; he’s been well-regarded by the players and coaching staff and bought into our team culture from day one," Wellington CEO, David Dome, said.

“But some things are bigger than football and so we’ve granted Brandon’s request to allow him to be close to his family in Perth. We thank Brandon for his contribution to the team last season and wish him all the best for his future.”

Wilson said Nix coach Ufuk Talay was building something special at the New Zealand club.

“I really want to thank everyone at the club for last season, the players and coaching staff have been great and Ufuk has built an excellent culture," Wilson said.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time with the Phoenix and although I’m sad it’s being cut short, it has been great to have been part of a squad that created history; hopefully they can do it again next season.”

